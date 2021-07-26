Maha: Beed cop booked for demanding bribe

A sub inspector posted in Beed in Maharashtra was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 in return for not getting the bail of a man cancelled in a case, an official said on Monday.

An offence was registered with Ambhora police station and further probe was on against the accused, who has not been held as yet, he added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)