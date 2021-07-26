Left Menu

Tanzanian woman held with remdesivir vials at IGI airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:47 IST
Tanzanian woman held with remdesivir vials at IGI airport
  • Country:
  • India

A Tanzanian woman has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi international airport for allegedly carrying 70 remdesivir vials and some other medicines in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Monday.

Remdesivir is a restricted drug that is used for treatment of Covid-infected patients and it cannot be exported without government permission or license.

Aiman Gulshanraza Syed was intercepted and detained at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday night just before she was to take an Ethiopian airlines flight to Dar es Salaam.

''On physical checking of her baggages, different types of medicines, including 70 vials of remdesivir injections were found. The approximate cost of the medicines cache is Rs 3.5 lakh,'' a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

As the woman could not furnish any documents for carrying the medicines, she was handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021