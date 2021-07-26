Maha: Naxal explosives recovered from Gadchiroli forest

Explosives hidden by Naxals in Lavari forest in Gadchiroli district was recovered by police, an official said on Monday.

The recovery was made on Sunday from Kurkheda sub division by a team of C-60 commandos and other security personnel, he said.

A statement from the district superintendent of police Ankit Goyal's office said one cooker bomb, one 303 empty case, one SLR empty case, Naxal uniforms and other items of daily use were seized.

It said patrolling and operations had been intensified in view of 'Naxal Week' being observed by the outlawed outfit from July 28 to August 2.

