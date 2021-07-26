Left Menu

Man held in Odisha for raping girl

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl on the pretext of giving chocolates to her in Odishas Kendrapara district, police said.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:27 IST
A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl on the pretext of giving chocolates to her in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said. Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, the 45-year-old man was apprehended from a village under the Rajkanika Police Station limits, a senior officer said. The family members of the minor alleged that the accused had taken the girl to a paddy field on July 25 and raped her there, he said.

The person has allegedly threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to her family members. ''Medical examinations of the man and the girl have been conducted. The preliminary report suggested that the minor was sexually assaulted,'' the officer said.

A case has been started under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012.

The accused was produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

