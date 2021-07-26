Summit on Applications of Drones and anti-Drone Technologies in CISF held

Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI)Drones are modern-day force multipliers that can enhance the capabilities of security forces and aerial drone services are the future of surveillance, NISADirectorCV Anandsaid on Monday.

He was addressing a summiton 'Applications of Drones and anti-Drone Technologies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)'held in the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet here.

The summit was held in light of the recent spate of drone attacks on country's borders and the threat they pose to internal security and installations.

Officers from CISF, PMO, College of Defence Management and Airforce Station Hakimpet also attended along with 50 other officers online, a release from NISA said.

The purpose of this conference was to see the possibility of customisation of drones according to the needs of various functional sectors and face the challenges posed by them, it said.

Anand also cautioned against the increasing menace of drones and spoke of the recent incidents in Jammu region.

He also spoke of the advantages drones can deliver to the forces and its force multiplier role.

Participants included 10 corporates and startup companies from across the country.

Many anti-drone technologies and new drone technologies and usages which can be deployed in the armed forceswere exhibited, the release added.

