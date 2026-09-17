Cooperative Federalism: Bridging States with Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn attention to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent opinion piece that offers insights into India's shift towards cooperative federalism. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) highlighted on platform X that the nation is experiencing renewed progress amid bolstered Centre-state relationships.

In this insightful article, Chief Minister Sarma examines how dialogue and trust have replaced disputes, fostering a more cooperative federalism over the past decade under the leadership of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Recent successful agreements, such as those between Bihar-Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana, serve as prime examples of this evolving approach.

In conjunction with these political advancements, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating PM Modi's 25-year milestone in public service with the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a month-long campaign featuring service-oriented initiatives nationwide. This outreach includes blood donation camps, youth programs, and other public welfare activities commemorating Modi's service from Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 to current Prime Minister.