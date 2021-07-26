CBI takes over probe into mysterious death of Amethi school student 3 years ago
- Country:
- India
The CBI on Monday took over investigation into the mysterious death of a Class 11 student of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh three years ago, officials said.
The body of the student, Abhay Pratap Singh, was found near railway tracks.
The central probe agency has re-registered the FIR filed by the Amethi police on the complaint of Singh's father Ajay Kumar Singh on January 14, 2018.
The student used to live in the hostel of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gauriganj in Amethi.
Ajay Kumar Singh had alleged that some unidentified people took away his son from the school in collusion with school authorities and killed him.
They threw his body near railway tracks, he said.
To cover their tracks, the alleged killers removed the entry register of the school, he alleged in his complaint.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navodaya Vidyalaya
- Gauriganj
- Abhay Pratap Singh
- Uttar
- Amethi
- Ajay Kumar Singh
- Singh
ALSO READ
Adityanath govt hid COVID-19 death figures in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav
Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls on two Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders
Light to moderate rains occur at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh
BJP questions Kejriwal's promise of free electricity in Uttarakhand, accuses him of lying
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: SBSP chief to meet Kejriwal next week