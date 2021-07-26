Left Menu

CBI takes over probe into mysterious death of Amethi school student 3 years ago

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:15 IST
CBI takes over probe into mysterious death of Amethi school student 3 years ago
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Monday took over investigation into the mysterious death of a Class 11 student of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh three years ago, officials said.

The body of the student, Abhay Pratap Singh, was found near railway tracks.

The central probe agency has re-registered the FIR filed by the Amethi police on the complaint of Singh's father Ajay Kumar Singh on January 14, 2018.

The student used to live in the hostel of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gauriganj in Amethi.

Ajay Kumar Singh had alleged that some unidentified people took away his son from the school in collusion with school authorities and killed him.

They threw his body near railway tracks, he said.

To cover their tracks, the alleged killers removed the entry register of the school, he alleged in his complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021