Prez interacts with members of unified headquarters, briefed about security situation in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:20 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday interacted with members of the unified headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir and was briefed about the security situation in the union territory, officials said.

Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with the members of the unified headquarters (UHO) -- a security grid maintaining vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) and looking after the internal security in J-K -- at Raj Bhavan here, they said.

The officials said the President was briefed about the situation along the LoC, especially in the wake of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which the armies of the two countries armies agreed upon in February this year.

Kovind was also briefed by the officials about the counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Northern Army Commander, General officer Commanding 15 Corps, Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, heads of CRPF, BSF and various intelligence agencies in Kashmir attended the interaction with the President, the officials said.

They said the meeting lasted for nearly 90 minutes.

