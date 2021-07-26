Left Menu

Tunisian president suspends work in central administrations, foreign and public institutions -statement

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Tunisian President Kais Saied suspended work in central administrations, foreign institutions, local groups and public institutions of an administrative nature for two days, starting Tuesday, with the possibility of extending the period, the presidency said in a statement on Facebook.

The order excludes: agents of the internal security forces, military personnel, customs agents, those working in public health institutions, and those working in educational institutions who are subject to special arrangements, the presidency added.

