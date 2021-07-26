Man fires shot as shopkeeper asks for his money back
A man fired a shot inside the store of a 31-year-old person on Monday evening allegedly after he was asked to return the money that he had borrowed for some other person, the Delhi Police said.According to police, a PCR call regarding a firing at Virat Market was received on Monday at Ambedkar Nagar police station.
- Country:
- India
A man fired a shot inside the store of a 31-year-old person on Monday evening allegedly after he was asked to return the money that he had borrowed for some other person, the Delhi Police said.
According to police, a PCR call regarding a firing at Virat Market was received on Monday at Ambedkar Nagar police station. Police rushed to the spot at the shop in Virat Market, Dakshinpuri where they met complainant Amit, a resident of Madangir, a senior police officer said. Around 5 pm while Amit and his friend were present in the shop, Sandeep came there along with his friends. Amit asked him to return him the money which was given to one Billa through Sandeep. He, however, refused to return the money to Amit, the officer said. An argument broke out between the two and Sandeep fired a shot from his illegal pistol, pointing towards floor of the shop, and fled the spot along with his associates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. No one was injured in the incident. One empty cartridge found on the spot and a case is being registered for further investigation, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HC court issues notice to Delhi Police on Tahir Hussain's bail plea in northeast violence case
Court dismisses plea by Delhi police, slaps Rs 25000 fine in north-east violence case
Delhi Police arrests man under Official Secrets Act for sending sensitive documents to enemy country
Collaboration between Delhi Police, DoT to help trace IMEI numbers of lost mobile phones
Farmers protest: AAP govt rejects Delhi Police's panel of lawyers; ball now in L-G's court