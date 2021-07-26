Maid stabbed to death in Delhi's Anand Vihar

A 51-year-old maid, working at a hospital, was stabbed to death allegedly by a rickshaw puller on Monday evening in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said.

The accused was arrested from the spot, they said.

Police suspected that the reason behind the incident might be a one-sided affair. However, the interrogation of the accused will clear the exact motive, a senior police officer said.

Police said they are trying to find out whether the woman had made any complaint against the accused earlier.

The accused has been identified as Vedpal (42), a resident of Teliwara in Shahdara.

The victim was a resident of NSA colony, Farsh Bazar in Shahdara, and used to work as a maid at the Delhi Heart Hospital, Anand Vihar, police said.

The woman was stabbed a couple of times by Vedpal when she was returning home after duty around 8 pm near a community centre, which falls under the Anand Vihar police station limits, the officer said.

''She was taken to Hedgewar Hospital where she died later during the treatment. Vedpal was apprehended from the spot. The weapon of offence has been recovered,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdad) R Sathiyasundaram said.

The accused claimed that they both have known each other for the last eight to 10 years, police said.

