Left Menu

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said. Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 115 p.m. in the area, but didnt identify the victim.The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said.

PTI | Oakland | Updated: 27-07-2021 07:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 07:23 IST
Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said. The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighbourhood, according to a tweet on Boxer's verified Twitter account.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. ''She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.” The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer's son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney. Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn't identify the victim.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. The robbery is under investigation.

Boxer, 80, represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021