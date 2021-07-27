Olympics-Two athletes, 12 security staff test positive for COVID-19 -Jiji
Two athletes, including a Dutch tennis player, and 12 security staff for the Games have tested positive for the coronavirus, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.
