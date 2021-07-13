Left Menu

Dutch coronavirus reproduction rate jumps, mostly young adults infected

The Netherlands' coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.17 on Tuesday, up from 1.37 a week earlier, health authorities said, amid a spike in infections in young adults. In a technical presentation to the Dutch parliament, the authorities added that the weekly infection rate had risen six-fold from a week earlier.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:05 IST
In a technical presentation to the Dutch parliament, the authorities added that the weekly infection rate had risen six-fold from a week earlier. The figures come just days after the government reintroduced curbs on nightclubs, festivals, and restaurants last week in response to a sharp rise in infections among 18 to 30-year-olds.

The Netherlands lifted most lockdown measures on June 26, as cases were falling. Around 80 percent of the Dutch population has had at least one vaccination shot.

