HC rejects IMA chief's plea against court order asking him not to use platform to propagate religion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 11:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Indian Medical Association (IMA) president J A Jayalal's appeal against a trial court order asking him not to use the organization's platform to propagate any religion and cautioning him that loose comments cannot be expected from a person chairing a responsible post.

The appeal is dismissed, said Justice Asha Menon while pronouncing the order.

The high court had issued notice on the appeal filed by the IMA chief challenging the trial court's order in June.

The trial court had passed the order on a plea filed against Jayalal for allegedly starting a defamatory campaign against the Hindu religion by way of promoting Christianity, in the garb of proving the superiority of Allopathic medicines over Ayurveda in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

