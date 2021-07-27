Cuban Embassy in Paris says its building was attacked with Molotov cocktails
The Cuban Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that its embassy building in the French capital had been attacked with Molotov cocktails.
The embassy published photos on its official Twitter account of the damage done to the building and said it condemned the attack. It did not say who it thought might have been responsible for the attack.
