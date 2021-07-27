Left Menu

First person charged under HK security law found guilty of terrorism, inciting secession

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty on Tuesday of terrorism and inciting secession in a landmark case with long-term implications for how the legislation reshapes the city's common law traditions.

An alternative charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm was not considered.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times," which prosecutors said was secessionist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

