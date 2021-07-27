Olympics-Surfing-Moore takes gold for U.S. in women's Olympic surfing
American Carissa Moore took the gold medal in the Olympic women's surfing competition on Tuesday, beating South Africa's Bianca Buitendag in the final.
Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki earlier secured the bronze medal for the host nation.
