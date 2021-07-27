Left Menu

Kerala facing acute vaccine shortage; will approach Centre: Vijayan

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:04 IST
Kerala facing acute vaccine shortage; will approach Centre: Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Kerala is one of the states which had implemented vaccination drive in the most effective manner but admitted that it was facing challenges in fighting the pandemic.

He also lashed out at Union Health Minister Mansuk Mandaviye, who had recently said that 10 lakh doses of vaccine, supplied to the southern state, had been left unused.

''When the minister had made such a statement, there were only five lakh doses of COVID vaccine with the state.

The present circumstance is that we are facing acute shortage of the jab. That is the truth,'' Vijayan told the state Assembly.

Claiming that Kerala had made no lapse in the immunisation drive, he said the present situation was that the available vaccine stock was not enough to meet its demands.

The CM also said the state would approach the Centre demanding more doses of vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021