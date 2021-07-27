Left Menu

Guj: Couple, infant son killed in motorcycle accident in Rajkot district

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:57 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A couple and their eight-month-old son were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a car in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Dudhivadar village in Jamkandorna taluka of the district late on Monday night, an official of Jamkandorna police station said.

The victims Deepak Solanki (30), his wife Diksha (29) and son Ronak were thrown off the two-wheeler when a car, which was being driven on the wrong side of the road, hit them, he said.

The trio, who hailed from Charakhdi village of Gondal taluka, were killed on the spot, the official said, adding that the victims were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

The car driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, and an FIR has been lodged against him at Jamkandorna police station, the official said.

