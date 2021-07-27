Left Menu

355 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel killed in last 5 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:34 IST
355 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel killed in last 5 years: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 355 personnel of central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles were killed in the line of duty in the last five years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The maximum personnel were from the country's largest central armed police force -- the Central Reserve Police Force -- at 209.

The data was provided by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as part of a written reply to Lok Sabha.

These personnel ''sacrificed their lives for the nation'' between 2016-2020.

The Border Security Force lost 78 personnel, Indo-Tibetan Border Police 16, Sashastra Seema Bal 8, Central Industrial Security Force 7 and Assam Rifles 37 personnel during this time period, the data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021