355 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel killed in last 5 years: Govt

A total of 355 personnel of central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles were killed in the line of duty in the last five years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The maximum personnel were from the country's largest central armed police force -- the Central Reserve Police Force -- at 209.

The data was provided by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as part of a written reply to Lok Sabha.

These personnel ''sacrificed their lives for the nation'' between 2016-2020.

The Border Security Force lost 78 personnel, Indo-Tibetan Border Police 16, Sashastra Seema Bal 8, Central Industrial Security Force 7 and Assam Rifles 37 personnel during this time period, the data said.

