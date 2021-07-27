Left Menu

Indian-origin stateless man sentenced to five weeks' prison in Singapore for making racial comments

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:46 IST
Indian-origin stateless man sentenced to five weeks' prison in Singapore for making racial comments
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A 52-year-old Indian-origin stateless man in Singapore was on Tuesday sentenced to five weeks in jail for hurling racist comments and assaulting staff at a public hospital here.

Periyanayagam Appavoo was handed over the sentence by a court here after he pleaded guilty to two harassment charges and one charge of using criminal force, TODAY newspaper reported.

Appavoo shouted and verbally abused a nurse at the Sengkang General Hospital on June 23 where he had gone to seek treatment for double vision, it reported.

“You are a Chinese, Chinese people are stupid. I want an Indian doctor, the same Indian doctor who attended to me previously,” he said to the nurse when she tried to take his vital signs.

A doctor of Indian ethnicity then attended to him but he complained that she was “too fair” and refused to be examined by her, the court heard.

He then got up from the bed, walked up to a senior staff nurse who was looking after another patient, and tried to choke her with his hand before the security officers stepped in to restrain him.

Appavoo was also being investigated for using racist comments against a cashier at a supermarket in April last year when he committed the latest crime.

When asked to not enter from the exit gate of the supermarket, he threatened to beat up the cashier and shouted, ''you Chinese people bring COVID into Singapore.'' PTI GS RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021