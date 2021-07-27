Russia to use 1,000 soldiers for Tajik drills on Afghan border - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:18 IST
Russia said on Tuesday around 1,000 of its soldiers would take part in joint military drills in Tajikistan next week near the Afghan border, the Interfax news agency reported.
The drills from Aug. 5-10 come amid deteriorating security in Afghanistan as U.S.-led troops withdraw. The drills will also involve Uzbek and Tajik forces. A total of more than 1,500 soldiers will take part, TASS said.
