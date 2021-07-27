FIR lodged against ex-SBI branch manager over Rs 28 lakh embezzlement

An FIR has been registered against a former branch manager of State Bank of India's Mirganj branch here over Rs 28 lakh embezzlement, police said on Tuesday.

Current bank manager Saurabh Dwivedi filed a case against former manager Kapil Kumar and investigation has been taken up, Circle Officer, Mirganj, R N Rai said on Tuesday.

We have received the documents from the bank related to the case, he said.

Dwivedi alleged that the head office of the bank had received many complaints following which a departmental inquiry was initiated. The presence of Kumar could have affected the investigation, so he was moved out of from Mirganj, police said.

Chief Manager of SBI in Lucnkow Anup Kumar Tandon investigated the matter and submitted the report on March 2, 2021, wherein embezzlement of Rs 27.76 lakh was found through foul play and manipulations in the accounts, they said.

On this basis, current branch manager Trivedi filed a complaint against former branch manager Kumar, a resident of Sambhal and presently residing in Bareilly, for fraudulently withdrawing money from accounts and causing damage to the bank and public money, police said.

