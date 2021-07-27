Left Menu

FIR lodged against ex-SBI branch manager over Rs 28 lakh embezzlement

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:19 IST
FIR lodged against ex-SBI branch manager over Rs 28 lakh embezzlement
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against a former branch manager of State Bank of India's Mirganj branch here over Rs 28 lakh embezzlement, police said on Tuesday.

Current bank manager Saurabh Dwivedi filed a case against former manager Kapil Kumar and investigation has been taken up, Circle Officer, Mirganj, R N Rai said on Tuesday.

We have received the documents from the bank related to the case, he said.

Dwivedi alleged that the head office of the bank had received many complaints following which a departmental inquiry was initiated. The presence of Kumar could have affected the investigation, so he was moved out of from Mirganj, police said.

Chief Manager of SBI in Lucnkow Anup Kumar Tandon investigated the matter and submitted the report on March 2, 2021, wherein embezzlement of Rs 27.76 lakh was found through foul play and manipulations in the accounts, they said.

On this basis, current branch manager Trivedi filed a complaint against former branch manager Kumar, a resident of Sambhal and presently residing in Bareilly, for fraudulently withdrawing money from accounts and causing damage to the bank and public money, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021