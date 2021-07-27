UP: Three held on charge of human trafficking

Left Menu

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Tuesday arrested three people on the charge of the trafficking of women and children from Bangladesh and Myanmar, a senior police officer said. According to an ATS statement, they had got information that gang leader Muhammad Noor was going to Delhi by the Brahmaputra Mail train, along with some Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Tuesday arrested three people on the charge of the trafficking of women and children from Bangladesh and Myanmar, a senior police officer said. Those arrested have been identified as Muhammad Noor, alias Nurul Islam, of Bangladesh origin; Rahmatullah and Shabiur Rahman of Myanmar origin, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Kumar said for their arrest, over 30 officers of the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) launched an operation for over 36 hours. According to an ATS statement, they had got information that gang leader Muhammad Noor was going to Delhi by the Brahmaputra Mail train, along with some Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals. An ATS team brought down five people from the train in Ghaziabad and interrogated them.

Their gang leader, Muhammad Noor, told the TS team that one of his accomplices will meet him at the Delhi railway station, on which the person was detained from the Delhi railway station and all six people were brought to the ATS headquarters in Lucknow for questioning, after which the three were arrested.

A case has been registered against the trio at the Lucknow's ATS police station under relevant sections of the IPC. Information about one more member of the gang was received during the interrogation and an ATS team has been deployed to arrest him. After initial interrogation, two girls from Myanmar, aged 16 and 18, were sent to Asha Jyoti Centre in Lucknow, the ATS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

