Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles out of team event

Simone Biles's quest to become the greatest female Olympian here in Tokyo took a bizarre twist on Tuesday.

After a disappointing vault in the first rotation of the women's team event, the American was signified by an 'R' on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition. The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event.

