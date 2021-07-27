Left Menu

Mumbai: Man commits suicide by jumping into Bandra lake

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:29 IST
A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Bandra West here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The unidentified man jumped into Bandra Talao, an official said, adding that police and the fire brigade were alerted by onlookers who did not see him surface.

The body was retrieved from the lake and an accidental death case has been registered, the Bandra police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

