Pornography case: Bombay HC adjourns Raj Kundra's bail plea till Thursday

The Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing on Shetty'Shilpa s husband and businessman Raj Kundra's bail plea till Thursday. The court has also asked the investigating officer to remain present during the hearing in the pornography racket case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:00 IST
The Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing on Shetty'Shilpa s husband and businessman Raj Kundra's bail plea till Thursday. The court has also asked the investigating officer to remain present during the hearing in the pornography racket case. The Court has not given any interim relief to the businessman.

Earlier in the day, Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty besides, their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case. "In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from 'Hotshots' and 'Bolly Fame' app used to come into this account," said the sources.

They added that the police are also probing whether money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins. Earlier on Sunday, the police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, said the police. (ANI)

