Maha: Court clerk held by ACB for bribery
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A clerk in the Dahanu magistrate's court in Palghar district was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for providing a certified true copy of an order, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.
ACB Palghar unit Deputy Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap identified the accused as junior clerk Rajendra Pardeshi (44).
''The complainant wanted a certified true copy of court order and Pardeshi demanded a bribe and was held during a trap,'' he said.
