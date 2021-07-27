Left Menu

British PM Johnson ends COVID isolation with launch of tougher crime plan

PTI | London | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:26 IST
British PM Johnson ends COVID isolation with launch of tougher crime plan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended his self-isolation on Tuesday with the launch of a tougher new ''Beating Crime Plan'', a pledge to slash crime rates through measures such as electronic tagging of burglars after prison release.

Alongside getting more police officers out on streets and making local forces more easily contactable, the plan includes access for the public to scrutinise results, with league tables for emergency 101 and 999 call answering times. It also promises that each neighbourhood would have contactable, named police officers, who know their area and are best placed to ensure that persistent crime and anti-social behaviour is tackled.

''When I first stood on the steps of Downing Street as Prime Minister, I promised to back the police and make people safer, because we cannot level up the country when crime hits the poorest hardest and draws the most vulnerable into violence,” said Johnson, who had been in a 10-day quarantine after being alerted by the country's health service as a close contact of UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered from mild symptoms.

''That is why my government has remained unstinting in its efforts to protect the British public and this plan delivers a fresh commitment, as we emerge from the impacts of the pandemic, to have less crime, fewer victims and a safer society,” he said.

A particular focus of the new crime fighting plan is on early intervention, prevention and practical measures to deliver real results across communities, and to tackle serious violence and neighbourhood crimes.

''I am absolutely determined to cut crime and deliver a safer society for the public, and the Beating Crime Plan shows how the government is going to do just that,'' said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

''We’re putting 20,000 new police officers on the street, equipping them with new powers to catch criminals and take away knives, and shutting down drug gangs who exploit children and the vulnerable to make money. This plan sets out a clear path for a better future for the British public – one with less crime, fewer victims, and a safer society for all,” she said.

Among the measures to be introduced include the use of electronic monitoring so burglars and thieves will have their whereabouts monitored 24 hours a day upon release from prison. It will also involve stop and search powers relaxation to empower police to take more knives off the streets and trialling the use of alcohol tags – which detect alcohol in the sweat of offenders guilty of drink-fuelled crime on prison leavers in Wales. Getting offenders to clean up streets, alleys, estates, and open spaces is among the measures to make unpaid work more visible to ensure justice is seen to be done.

The UK government said the Beating Crime Plan recognises the need to address the underlying causes of crime, with new tactics and investment to deal with alcohol and the scourge of illegal drugs, which are major drivers of burglaries and violent crime. Last year, almost half of all homicides were drug-related. The UK Home Office said an increase of testing upon arrest marks the first step in work to challenge drug misuse, reduce demand and change the perceived acceptability of using illicit drugs which impact communities and fuel serious violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021