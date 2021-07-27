Ker police busts fake currency racket

In a joint operation, the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Ernakulam rural police on Tuesday busted a racket manufacturing and distributing fake currency notes at Elanji village, some 40 kms away from here, police said.

Five people have been taken into custody while an investigation is on to trace two more persons believed to be part of the gang, police said.

Police said 1,510 fake notes of the denomination of Rs 500, which came to a total face value of over Rs 7.5 lakh, have been seized along with other materials including machines, papers and ink for making counterfeit currency during a raid carried out by the ATS and police at a residence in Elanji under Koothattukulam police station limit.

According to police, the fake currency manufacturing was allegedly carried out at the house rented by the culprits.

They rented the house for allegedly running an event management firm, police said.

The culprits who were taken into custody belonged to other parts of the state, they said.

Police said a detailed investigation has been launched into the incident.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

