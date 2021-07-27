Man electrocuted in UP's Etah

A 22-year-old man died due to electrocution on Tuesday morning after current penetrated the roof of his house from a high-tension wire during rains in this district, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sakrauli, Dinesh Chandra said the deceased has been identified as Nirankar, a resident of Hanspur.

Advertisement

A family member of the deceased, Pramod Kumar blamed the electricity department for the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)