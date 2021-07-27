Man electrocuted in UP's Etah
PTI | Etah | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old man died due to electrocution on Tuesday morning after current penetrated the roof of his house from a high-tension wire during rains in this district, police said.
Station House Officer (SHO), Sakrauli, Dinesh Chandra said the deceased has been identified as Nirankar, a resident of Hanspur.
Advertisement
A family member of the deceased, Pramod Kumar blamed the electricity department for the incident.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sakrauli
- Dinesh Chandra
- Station House
- Nirankar
- Pramod Kumar
- Hanspur
Advertisement