Left Menu

Two held for vehicle thefts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:30 IST
Two held for vehicle thefts
  • Country:
  • India

Two men allegedly involved in cases of motor vehicle thefts were arrested on Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire with police in south Delhi's KM Pur area, officials said.

Two illegal weapons along with a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the accused, Junaid (24) and Iqbal (40), police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, '' Checking was being conducted at Gurudwara road to check motor vehicle theft in the area. At about 7.30 am, two bike-borne men, when spotted by police, turned back and tried to escape from Sewa Nagar side but they were chased by our team.'' ''When our team surrounded them, they opened fire on police and our team retaliated in self-defence, following which the accused suffered injuries in their legs,'' the DCP said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and investigation so far has revealed that they had stolen a bike from Govindpuri area and were looking for more bikes in KM Pur area, the officer said.

Junaid was previously found involved in seven cases, including theft, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021