HP: People evacuated as water-level rises in Bhaga river

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
People were evacuated from Lahaul-Spiti's Darcha village after the water level rose in the Bhaga river following heavy rainfall, Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Tuesday.

According to information provided by the Darcha police check-post, the water level in the river increased considerably due to heavy rainfall, damaging three shops near the river bank, he said. All people having homes near the river bank have been safely evacuated by police personnel, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

