U.S. trade chief says engaged with WTO members on vaccine waiver talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:39 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that she was still engaged in negotiations with World Trade Organization members on ways improve the supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, including a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights for the vaccines.

In remarks prepared for delivery to a U.S.-Africa business summit, she did not divulge any progress in the talks since she announced the Biden administration's support for the waiver championed by South Africa and India in May.

"This is an important moment for the WTO to show that it can step up in a global crisis and act efficiently to improve the lives of ordinary people," Tai said in her remarks.

