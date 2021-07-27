District & sessions judge conducts surprise check of central jail in Kapurthala
- Country:
- India
District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal on Tuesday conducted a surprise check of the central jail here and found more than 40 inmates suffering from different ailments.
The judge ordered the jail authorities to provide medical treatment to inmates at a civil hospital.
In an official release here, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary District legal Services Authority Mahesh Kumar Sharma said the Sessions Judge visited the jail on Tuesday following an undertrials review committee report that inmates were not given proper medical treatment in the jail.
The judge listened to the complaints of inmates during an interaction with them.
The judge also found that most of the inmates lodged in the jail were charged with petty criminal offences and directed the CJM-cum-secretary DLSA to provide free legal aid to eligible inmates to enable them to get bail.
