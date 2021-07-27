Two most-wanted gangsters, aide held from Amritsar

Two most-wanted gangsters and their aide were arrested from a village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Tuesday, police said.

Police also recovered some arms and ammunition from their possession.

Advertisement

The gangsters were identified as Daya Singh alias Preet Shekhon, resident of Sanghna village in Chattiwind and Jarmanjit Singh alias Nikka Khaduria of Chamba Khurd in Tarn Taran district.

Both men were wanted in a double murder case in in Tarn Taran as also in a 2.5 kg gold dacoity in Ludhiana, besides other heinous crimes, including murders, attempt to murders and various cases of car snatching and extortions, said police.

The third accused identified as Gurlal Singh of Kamalpur village in Tarn Taran is a close aide of both gangsters and had facilitated their shelter at his in-laws' house in Chamiari village of Ajnala area.

Gurlal is out on parole and is also wanted in several criminal cases of murders and attempt to murder.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said both the gangsters, along with their Canada-based accomplice identified as Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Patti, had been involved in making large number of extortion and threat calls to a number of prominent businessmen and professionals, especially in Amritsar area.

Landa Patti is at present in Canada and is also wanted in a double murder case.

Sharing details about the operation, he said that following a specific input, the Punjab police's Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) and Amritsar Rural Police carried out an operation to arrest both the gangsters.

In an official statement here, Gupta said the operation was very challenging for the police, as the house in which the gangsters had taken shelter, was located in a very thickly-populated village and the input had also suggested that the family of Gurlal was also staying in the same house.

“As the police laid siege, the gangsters opened fire at the police but exercising extreme restraint avoided any retaliatory fire to preclude chances of any injury to any local villager in the eventuality of an exchange of fire,” said Gupta, while adding that instead the police opted for persuading the gangsters to surrender and for this, they solicited the help of local villagers also.

He said the police recovered a car, a .12 bore rifle, three .32 bore pistols, one .315 country-made pistol and one 9 mm pistol along with ammunition.

Later, the police also arrested Gurlal from his house at Kamalpur in Tarn Taran, the DGP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)