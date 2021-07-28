Olympics-Swimming-American Ledecky wins women's 1500m freestyle gold
Katy Ledecky of the United States won the gold medal in the women's 1500m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Erica Sullivan of the United States won the silver and Sarah Kohler of Germany took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
