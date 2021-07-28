Pegasus Snooping Row: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor led Parliamentary panel summons IT, MHA officials

A Parliamentary panel on Information Technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has summoned the officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Home Affairs to appear before it at the Parliament over the alleged Pegasus snooping issue on Wednesday. As the controversy over the Pegasus spyware sparking a row, Shashi Tharoor, had demanded a sitting Supreme Court Judge-led judicial probe into the matter.

"We have to agenda items: Citizen's data privacy and security and cybersecurity. The 'Pegasus Project' issues come under these agendas. The standing committee has the right to question the government secretaries. We demand a sitting Supreme Court Judge led the judicial probe," said Congress leader Tharoor while talking to ANI. The opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have appeared on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using Pegasus software. This comes following reports published by The Wire. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)