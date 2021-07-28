Left Menu

Anticipatory bail plea by man accused of beating up wife over dowry: Kerala HC seeks govt stand

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 10:59 IST
The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the state government on an anticipatory bail plea filed by a man, who allegedly beat up his wife and her father over not meeting his dowry demands.

Justice Shircy V directed the public prosecutor to take instructions in the matter and listed it for hearing on August 5.

The 31-year-old man is accused of harassing and assaulting his wife and also beating up his father-in-law over alleged dowry demand.

The couple got married in April this year and it was a second marriage for both of them.

In the plea filed through advocate C A Chacko, the husband has claimed that he is innocent and has denied the allegations against him.

According to the police an FIR has been registered against the husband and his parents under sections 498A (dowry harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 506(intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

