2 SPs among 17 officials suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining in Bihar

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has suspended 17 officials, including two superintendents of police, for failing to curb illegal sand mining in the state.

Aurangabad SP Sudhir Kumar Porika and his Bhojpur counterpart Rakesh Kumar Dubey were among those suspended, a notification issued by the General Administration and Home departments on Tuesday evening said. Five other officials – Sunil Kumar Singh, Tanvir Ahmad, Anup Kumar, Pankaj Rawat and Sanjay Kumar – who were posted as deputy SPs or sub-divisional police officers in Bhojpur, Aurangabad and Kaimur districts, have also been suspended.

Besides, three administrative officials – Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Basant Ray – all posted as circle officers in Patna, Aurangabad and Bhojpur districts, have been suspended.

According to official sources, those suspended also include a motor vehicle inspector and six officials of the Geology and Mines Department.

The action followed a report of the Economic Offences Unit of the police regarding sand mining on the banks of Sone River which was being carried out illegally despite a ban imposed in May this year.

