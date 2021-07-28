Left Menu

UK PM Johnson urges London mayor to get tough with crime gangs

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:52 IST
UK PM Johnson urges London mayor to get tough with crime gangs
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged London mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday to get to grips with crime in the capital and to be tougher on knife-wielding teenage gangs.

Johnson said London police chief Cressida Dick was a formidable officer but that a decision on renewing her contract was for the London mayor and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

"It can be fixed... you need to be tougher on the gangs, tough on the kids carrying knives and I do think stop and search is a part of that," he told LBC Radio.

