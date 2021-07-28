China senior diplomat Wang meets with Afghan Taliban in Tianjin
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:20 IST
- Country:
- China
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met with representatives of the Afghan Taliban on Wednesday in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, China's foreign ministry said during a media briefing.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Afghan Taliban
- Tianjin
- Chinese
- Wang Yi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House mulls digital trade deal to counter China in Asia - Bloomberg News
ANALYSIS-Giant leap for nature? All eyes on China to land new global pact
China customs says trade may slow in H2, flags pandemic uncertainties
WRAPUP 1-China's June exports growth beats f'cast as easing global lockdowns boost demand
Japan warns of crisis over Taiwan, growing risks from U.S.-China rivalry