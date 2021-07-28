BRIEF-Santander's CEO Expects Cost Of Risk To Hover Around 100 BSP Throughout 2021
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:46 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Chief Executive Officer Of Spain's Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:
* SAYS EXPECTS COST OF RISK TO HOVER AROUND 100 BASIS POINTS THROUGHOUT 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement