Left Menu

196 non-performing officers retired in past 3 years: Govt informs Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:44 IST
196 non-performing officers retired in past 3 years: Govt informs Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 196 non-performing government officers were prematurely retired in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Of the total, 111 were Group A officers and 85 were Group B officers, it said.

''Review of performance of government employees is a continuous process and the central government has since long been reviewing officials on grounds of performance and integrity,'' Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

''As per the updated information/data provided (as on 21.07.2021) by the different ministries/ departments/ cadre controlling authorities (CCAs) on Probity Portal, the total number of officers during the last three years (2018, 2019 and 2020) and the current year (till June 30, 2021) against whom provisions of FR 56(j)/similar provisions have been invoked, are 196,'' he said.

The provisions allow the government to retire an employee in public interest prematurely for being corrupt or non-performing, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021