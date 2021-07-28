Left Menu

Survey of India carries out border demarcation between Andhra and Karnataka: MoS Home

Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday in a written reply in Rajya Sabha stated that on the direction of the Supreme Court, the formal demarcation of the inter-state border between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has been carried out by the Survey of India.

Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday in a written reply in Rajya Sabha stated that on the direction of the Supreme Court, the formal demarcation of the inter-state border between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has been carried out by the Survey of India. While replying on whether the Supreme Court has asked to carry out boundary lines between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, MoS Rai stated that the Survey of India was requested to do the formal demarcation of the boundary between two states.

MoS Nityanand Rai stated that the demarcation work was carried out jointly by the Survey of India and the representatives of both the State Governments. About 76 Inter-State Border Pillars for demarcation with the responsibility of Andhra Pradesh government and odd number pillars with the Karnataka govt have been constructed, he added.

All the field records pertaining to joint Inter State Boundary demarcation work have been accepted by both the state governments, he further stated. (ANI)

