Is PWD willing to construct elephant protection wall at Aralam: Kerala HC asks state

The Kerala High Court has asked the state government whether its public works department (PWD) was willing to construct a wall in Aralam farm area of Kannur district to protect the tribals there from regular attacks by elephants.

The high court also asked how much time would be taken by PWD to complete the project.

Advertisement

The queries by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly came after the government told the court that Rs 22 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a 10 km long concrete wall and 3.5 km of fencing to prevent elephants from damaging the structures in the Aralam Settlement area.

The government also told the court that based on the advice of the finance department, steps were being taken to entrust the work to the PWD.

The court was hearing a plea by some residents of the farm seeking directions to the state government to take urgent steps to prevent the entry of the wild elephants into the Aralam settlement by any means.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on August 2.PTI HMP BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)