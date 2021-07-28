PWD launches helpline numbers for waterlogging issues in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has asked people to report waterlogging issues to its helpline numbers 011-23490323 and 1800-11-0093, officials said.

The department issued a public notice on Wednesday asking people to call on the helpline numbers in case of waterlogging.

''Delhi government has set up a unified control room (toll-free number 1800-11-8595) for all departments to deal with complaints of waterlogging on roads in the capital this monsoon. The PWD has also established a monsoon control room (toll-free number 1800-11-0093, ph no. 011-23490323) for waterlogging complaints.

''These control rooms will work 24 hours. People can also complain related to waterlogging to PWD at monsoondelhi2021@gmail.com or WhatsApp it on 8130188222,'' the notice read.

The PWD has also installed CCTV cameras at vulnerable points to conduct real-time monitoring during monsoon.

According to officials, the department has set up a high-tech control room on the 12th floor of its headquarters near the ITO.

Live feed from the CCTV cameras will be displayed on the screens installed at the control room, where the PWD staff will be able to see the level of water accumulating at the vulnerable points.

Depending on the situation, necessary directions such as blocking of traffic, deployment of extra field staff, oozing out water from the waterlogged areas and deployment of extra pumpsets will be issued, the officials said.

