Left Menu

Statewide strike by ambulance workers: Four union leaders, 250 others booked in Ballia

Police here registered a case against four union leaders and 250 others as a statewide strike by employees of two government ambulance services entered its third day.Employees of the 102 and 108 ambulance services had started their protest across UP on Monday after the tender to operate the advanced life support system ALS ambulances was given to another company.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:21 IST
Statewide strike by ambulance workers: Four union leaders, 250 others booked in Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

Police here registered a case against four union leaders and 250 others as a statewide strike by employees of two government ambulance services entered its third day.

Employees of the 102 and 108 ambulance services had started their protest across UP on Monday after the tender to operate the advanced life support system (ALS) ambulances was given to another company. The new company is making fresh appointments and this will make many of us jobless, said the general secretary of the district unit of the ALS Ambulance Karamchari Sangh, Satyendra Yadav. Despite a ban on holding strike under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), the employees stopped the operation of government ambulances without permission. A case has been registered against four of their leaders and 250 others under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and ESMA on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Vijay Narayan Rai, police said.

Those named in the case are district unit president Ram Pal Chaudhary, general secretary Satyendra Yadav, vice-president Sudarshan Mishra and treasurer Nilesh Yadav, they said.

The employees are on strike in support of their five-point agenda, Yadav said. On the call of their state leadership, the ambulance employees staged a protest from July 23 here and with no help coming their way, they were forced to go on strike, Yadav said. He demanded immediate stopping of the contractual system, job security for the employees and Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021