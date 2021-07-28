Delhi Police pulled up for not updating records on pending cases against under-trial prisoners

A Delhi court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi Police for not updating records on pending cases against under-trial prisoners (UTPs) and said it is "pathetic" not to do such exercise as it is delaying disposal of bail applications of accused/UTPs. "In today's world, when almost every information is available on click of mouse, it is pathetic that Delhi Police is still not updating its record regularly on account of which disposal of bail applications of accused/UTPs are delayed," Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri said.

The court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to get State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) record of Judicial District South-East (which includes police stations from Police Districts South and South-East) updated so that in future, bail applications of UTPs are not delayed because of non-knowing of the present status of cases pending against UTPs along with replies to bail applications of UTPs. "I think the time has come for Delhi Police to sharpen its skills so far as implementation of technology is concerned. Vide this order, I hereby direct CP, Delhi to get updated SCRB record of Judicial. District South-East (which includes police stations from Police Districts South and South-East) so that in future, bail applications of UTPs are not delayed because of non-knowing of present status of cases pending against UTPs alongwith replies to bail applications of UTPs, " the court said and asked to file a compliance report in this regard by August 11, the next date fixed for hearing.

The court observed that during present posting and earlier posting that generally involvement reports of UTPs as per SCRB record are not updated and time is usually sought by police officials to verify the present updated status of cases wherein accused/UTP is shown to have been involved which lead to unnecessary delay in disposal of bail applications. "Matters wherein accused is shown to be involved as per SCRB report pertain to period as early as 2010 and it is difficult to imagine that such matters of theft might still be pending before Trial Courts," the court noted.

The court observation came while granting bail to one accused Surendera alias Soni on furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount. Accused Surender was in custody in a robbery case for last more than three years and sought bail on the ground of parity as another co-accused was granted bail earlier and on account of period of incarceration of accused. (ANI)

